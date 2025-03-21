14,260 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Acquired by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

JEPQ opened at $52.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

