14,156 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Bought by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. FirstCash accounts for approximately 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,627,000 after buying an additional 1,037,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,076,000 after acquiring an additional 123,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.6 %

FCFS opened at $117.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. Analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

