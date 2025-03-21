131,760 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of GitLab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $74.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $647,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,510. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $562,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,451.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,011 shares of company stock worth $43,675,533 over the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

