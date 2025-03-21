12,640 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,034,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

