1,236 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,200.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,142.91 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,293.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,312.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

