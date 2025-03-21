12,001 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 137.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $53.66 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 178.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

