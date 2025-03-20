ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

ZTO has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

