Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Zotefoams had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.45%.
Zotefoams Trading Down 2.2 %
ZTF traded down GBX 6.56 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 291.44 ($3.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,212. Zotefoams has a twelve month low of GBX 255 ($3.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 595.20 ($7.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 343.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.
Zotefoams Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.38. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 33.89%.
About Zotefoams
Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.
