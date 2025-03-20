Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 613,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,855,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZETA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

