Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Trading Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) was up 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.65. 141,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 33,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Zentek Trading Up 21.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$168.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About Zentek

(Get Free Report)

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.