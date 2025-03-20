Zenas Biopharma (ZBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zenas Biopharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Zenas Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

Zenas Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBIO opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Zenas Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $344.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

Get Zenas Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBIO. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zenas Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Zenas Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Zenas Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company. The firm is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zenas Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.