Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Rafael Amado Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $115,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,333.94. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rafael Amado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $199,281.24.

Zai Lab Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 604,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 125,532 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,666,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 4,851.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

