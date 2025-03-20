Zacks Small Cap Issues Pessimistic Estimate for PLX Earnings

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLX opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $165.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

