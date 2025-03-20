Zacks Research Forecasts OUTFRONT Media FY2027 Earnings

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.43 to $18.45 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

NYSE:OUT opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.00. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.42 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 403.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,423 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 653.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 229,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 199,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 846.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101,572 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

