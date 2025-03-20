Zacks Research Forecasts FirstEnergy’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

