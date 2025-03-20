Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for ICF International

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.56. ICF International has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ICF International by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in ICF International by 5,171.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

