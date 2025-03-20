Zacks Research Comments on Ovintiv’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.55. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,180.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

