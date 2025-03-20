Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 115.8% increase from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Yü Group Stock Performance

Shares of YU stock opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.90) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £255.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.13. Yü Group has a 52-week low of GBX 982 ($12.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,970 ($25.63). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,623.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,659.94.

Yü Group (LON:YU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 225 ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yü Group had a return on equity of 77.26% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yü Group will post 208.2794308 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yü Group

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.

