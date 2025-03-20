Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $7.62. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 191,558 shares.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 20.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 20.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 341,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

