Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $7.62. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 191,558 shares.
Yiren Digital Trading Down 20.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 20.85%.
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
