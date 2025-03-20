Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Yiren Digital updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

