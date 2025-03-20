YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) to Issue Dividend of $0.69

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6925 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEAT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,953. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.97.

About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an equal-weighted index of five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

