Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.63. 131,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 236,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Yatsen Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $542.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yatsen by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Yatsen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Yatsen by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 55,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

