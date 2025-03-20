xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Acquires A$26,315.76 in Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Philip Copeland acquired 657,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,315.76 ($16,761.63).

xReality Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.09.

About xReality Group

xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment and Enterprise. It owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities under the brand iFly Downunder in Penrith, Sydney; and iFLY Gold Coast brand in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

