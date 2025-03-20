xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Acquires A$26,315.76 in Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Philip Copeland acquired 657,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,315.76 ($16,761.63).
xReality Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.09.
About xReality Group
