Xponance Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,018,000 after purchasing an additional 52,037 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $627.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.27 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $698.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.05.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

