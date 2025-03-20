Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,305 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

