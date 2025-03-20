Xponance Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

