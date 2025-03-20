Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,001 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $98,011,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Newmont by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,085,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after buying an additional 1,164,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

