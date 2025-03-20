XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Trading Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. 826,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,463,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XIFR. CIBC cut their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

Get XPLR Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $895.46 million, a P/E ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPLR Infrastructure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,251 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 64,673 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 980,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,930 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $16,186,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPLR Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPLR Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPLR Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.