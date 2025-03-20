X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,935,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 7,679,577 shares.The stock last traded at $27.06 and had previously closed at $27.56.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 458.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,742,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,053,000 after buying an additional 3,072,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,896,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after acquiring an additional 827,398 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,529,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,235,000.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

