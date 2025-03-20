X-FAB Silicon Foundries (OTC:XFABF) Stock Price Up 4% – Should You Buy?

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (OTC:XFABF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

X-FAB Silicon Foundries Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

X-FAB Silicon Foundries Company Profile

-FAB Silicon Foundries SE operates as an analog/mixed-signal semiconductor technology foundry. The company manufactures silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical, and mobile communications, and other applications; and analog/mixed-signal integrated circuits, sensors, and micro-electro-mechanical systems.

