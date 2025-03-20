WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 599,200 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 497,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.9 days.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $173.05 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $148.06 and a 52-week high of $194.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.95.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

