Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,253,000 after buying an additional 400,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wix.com by 545.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,864,000 after buying an additional 201,532 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 31.6% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 690,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after buying an additional 165,810 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 184,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after buying an additional 87,327 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 192.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,466,000 after buying an additional 64,869 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $172.41 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.21.

Wix.com declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

