William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 729,880 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 729,880 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BERY opened at $70.65 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.