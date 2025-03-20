William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 171,068 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,068 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.17% of PRA Group worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in PRA Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 282.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $785.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.64. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.