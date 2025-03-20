William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,267 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average of $120.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

