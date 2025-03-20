William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,225 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.3% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,279,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 188,268 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE TGS opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.76. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

