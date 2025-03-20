William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 2.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Humana by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Humana by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $267.01 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

