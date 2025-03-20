William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,462,000 after buying an additional 288,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ferguson by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,541,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,230,000 after acquiring an additional 161,662 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,858,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $164.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.23. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $152.52 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 40.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.67.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

