William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $15.43 Million Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Sotera Health worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

