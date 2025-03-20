William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 712 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 599.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after buying an additional 1,164,717 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in VICI Properties by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,715,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,099,000 after buying an additional 960,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,847,000 after buying an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in VICI Properties by 80.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,735,000 after acquiring an additional 748,378 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.