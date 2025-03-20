William Blair Forecasts Gogo’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gogo in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 17th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOGO. StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Gogo Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $968.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Gogo had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oakleigh Thorne bought 30,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $198,236.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 711,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,510.37. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 208,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.