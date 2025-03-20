Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,211,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $9,264,035.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,764,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,578,293.50. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,099,492 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

