Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.3% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,732,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975,110 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,546,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,102,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,588 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $91.78 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

