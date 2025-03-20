Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $213,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Forty Two & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $133.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.43 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.