Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 630.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 1.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,018,000 after buying an additional 226,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after buying an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,026,000 after buying an additional 44,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.71 and a 200 day moving average of $209.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $256.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

