Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 2600000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 million, a PE ratio of -9,400.00 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.14.

About Wildcat Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.