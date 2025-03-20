Whittier Trust Co. Sells 5,346 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $106,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

