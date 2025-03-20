Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,140 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $225.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

