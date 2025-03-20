Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,312 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $825,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,008,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,843,000 after acquiring an additional 278,913 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.30. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $392.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.