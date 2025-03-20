Whittier Trust Co. Has $58.48 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $58,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.74.

NYSE:CMG opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

